Louis T. Steinhil

In the season premiere, after being abducted by Katarina Rostova, Reddington finds himself alone in hostile territory unsure of who, if anyone, he can trust. With few leads, Liz and the Task Force venture into unknown danger as they race to find him.

Available until 11/09/19

Appearing: James Spader Megan Boone Diego Klattenhoff Harry Lennix Hisham Tawfiq Amir Arison Mozhan Marnò