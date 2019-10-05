Louis T. Steinhil

PREMIERE
In the season premiere, after being abducted by Katarina Rostova, Reddington finds himself alone in hostile territory unsure of who, if anyone, he can trust. With few leads, Liz and the Task Force venture into unknown danger as they race to find him.
Available until 11/09/19
Appearing:James SpaderMegan BooneDiego KlattenhoffHarry LennixHisham TawfiqAmir ArisonMozhan Marnò
S7 E143 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
