Kaplan as the Smoking Gun

Also available on the NBC app

In order to end their war, Red offers Kaplan a way out, but she has other plans - and they involve Agent Gale.

Appearing: James Spader Megan Boone Diego Klattenhoff Harry Lennix Ryan Eggold Mozhan Marno Amir Arison

S4 E21 5 min Highlight Drama Primetime

Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television