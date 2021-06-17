Liz learns how Red's story will end on the season finale of The Blacklist, Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.
Available until 06/23/21
Appearing:James SpaderMegan BooneDiego KlattenhoffHarry LennixHisham Tawfiq Amir ArisonMozhan Marnò
Tags: the blacklist, nbc, watch the blacklist preview, james spader, Raymond Reddington, red reddington, reddington, Megan Boone, Elizabeth Keen, Liz Keen, Harry Lennix, Diego Klattenhoff, amir arison, hisham tawfiq, the truth about reddington, season finale
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.