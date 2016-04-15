Desperate Measures

Tags: nbc blacklist, the blacklist, watch blacklist episode, blacklist mr solomon conclusion, the blacklist james spader, james spader raymond red reddington, megan boone elizabeth liz keen, ryan eggold tom keen, edi gathegi solomon
S3 E185 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.