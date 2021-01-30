Also available on the nbc app

While Liz (Megan Boone) proceeds down a dark and dangerous path, Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) asks Red (James Spader) if this was his plan for her all along.

Appearing: James Spader Megan Boone Diego Klattenhoff Harry Lennix Hisham Tawfiq Amir Arison Mozhan Marnò