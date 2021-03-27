The Task Force attempts to stop an abduction by searching for a "treasure man" who uses geocaching to hide illicit goods and facilitate transactions between otherwise warring criminal factions.
Available until 05/15/21
Appearing:James SpaderMegan BooneDiego KlattenhoffHarry LennixHisham Tawfiq Amir ArisonMozhan Marnò
Tags: the blacklist, season 8 episode 11, james spader, red reddington, Raymond Reddington, Megan Boone, Elizabeth Keen, Liz Keen, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, amir arison, hisham tawfiq, laura sohn, task force, ressler, cooper, aram, dembe, the blacklist nbc
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.