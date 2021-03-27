Also available on the nbc app

The Task Force attempts to stop an abduction by searching for a "treasure man" who uses geocaching to hide illicit goods and facilitate transactions between otherwise warring criminal factions.

Appearing: James Spader Megan Boone Diego Klattenhoff Harry Lennix Hisham Tawfiq Amir Arison Mozhan Marnò