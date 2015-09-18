The Black Drop

Also available on the NBC app

Tommy (Jonathan Tucker) makes a deal with Nicky (Kirk Acevedo) for the identity of his father's killer. When Dokey humiliates Jimmy (Tom Guiry), Tommy and Kevin (Billy Lush) retaliate.

Appearing: Jonathan Tucker Thomas Guiry Billy Lush Michael Stahl-David Olivia Wilde Keith Nobbs Kirk Acevedo Kate Mulgrew Michael Rispoli Peter Greene Molly Schaffer Betsy Beutler Kevin Conway James Dale Kevin Corrigan