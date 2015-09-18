The Black Donnellys
S1 E1305/14/07

Easy Is the Way
Details
Tommy (Jonathan Tucker) and Jimmy (Tom Guiry) have two different ideas on how to save the Donnellys. Tommy hatches a plan to get the family, along with Jenny and Joanie, out of town.

Appearing:Jonathan TuckerThomas GuiryBilly LushMichael Stahl-DavidOlivia WildeKeith NobbsKirk AcevedoKate MulgrewMichael RispoliPeter GreeneMolly SchafferBetsy BeutlerKevin ConwayJames DaleKevin Corrigan
S1 E1343 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
