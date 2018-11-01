The Bionic Woman
S1 E101/14/76

Welcome Home, Jaime - Part 1
After surgery, Jaime Sommers' memory is slowly coming back. Oscar Goldman arranges a job for Jaime as a teacher in Ojai, but she also insists on taking on missions for the OSI.

Tags: lindsay wagner, jaime sommers, richard anderson, oscar goldman, martin e brooks, dr rudy wells, bionic woman, science fiction, superhuman, cyborg, Secret Agent, martha scott, rick lenz, roger davis, lee majors, ford rainey
S1 E1 | 01/14/76
Welcome Home, Jaime - Part 1
S1 E2 | 01/21/76
Welcome Home, Jaime - Part 2
S1 E3 | 01/28/76
Angel of Mercy
S1 E4 | 02/18/76
A Thing of the Past
S1 E5 | 02/25/76
Claws
S1 E6 | 03/03/76
The Deadly Missiles
S1 E7 | 03/17/76
Bionic Beauty
S1 E8 | 03/24/76
Jaime's Mother
S1 E9 | 04/07/76
Winning Is Everything
S1 E10 | 04/14/76
Canyon of Death
S1 E11 | 05/05/76
Fly Jaime
S1 E12 | 05/12/76
The Jailing of Jaime
S1 E13 | 05/19/76
Mirror Image
S1 E14 | 05/26/76
The Ghosthunter
