The Bionic Woman
S3 E711/05/77

Motorcycle Boogie
When Jaime is tasked with retrieving a stolen computer tape in East Germany, she teams up with Evel Knievel to make a death-defying leap over the East German border. Evel Knievel guest stars.

S3 E744 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
S3 E1 | 09/10/77
The Bionic Dog - Part 1
S3 E2 | 09/17/77
The Bionic Dog - Part 2
S3 E3 | 09/24/77
Fembots in Las Vegas - Part 1
S3 E4 | 10/01/77
Fembots in Las Vegas - Part 2
S3 E5 | 10/15/77
Rodeo
S3 E6 | 10/29/77
African Connection
S3 E7 | 11/05/77
Motorcycle Boogie
S3 E8 | 11/12/77
Brain Wash
S3 E9 | 11/26/77
Escape to Love
S3 E10 | 12/03/77
Max
S3 E11 | 12/17/77
Over the Hill Spy
S3 E12 | 01/07/78
All for One
S3 E13 | 01/14/78
The Pyramid
S3 E14 | 01/21/78
The Antidote
S3 E15 | 01/28/78
The Martians Are Coming...
S3 E16 | 02/11/78
Sanctuary Earth
S3 E17 | 02/18/78
Deadly Music
S3 E18 | 02/25/78
Which One Is Jaime?
S3 E19 | 03/04/78
Out of Body
S3 E20 | 03/25/78
Long Live the King
S3 E21 | 05/06/78
Rancho Outcast
S3 E22 | 05/13/78
On the Run
