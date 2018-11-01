The Bionic Woman
S1 E1305/19/76

Mirror Image
Details
A woman undergoes plastic surgery to become Jaime’s double. The lookalike then inflitrates the OSI to steal top-secret documents. Meanwhile, henchmen come after the real Jaime. Don Porter guest stars.

Appearing:Lindsay WagnerRichard AndersonMartin Brooks
Tags: lindsay wagner, jaime sommers, richard anderson, oscar goldman, bionic woman, science fiction, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, don porter, herbert jefferson jr, terry kiser, john fink, ford rainey, body double, lookalike, plastic surgery
44 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
