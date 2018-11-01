Escape to Love

Jaime is sent to East Germany to rescue the son of a scientist, but the boy threatens to foul up his own escape when he falls in love with Jaime. Philip Abbott, John Reilly and Mitchel Laurance guest star.
Tags: lindsay wagner, jaime sommers, richard anderson, oscar goldman, bionic woman, science fiction, superhuman, cyborg, secret agent, martin e brooks, dr rudy wells, philip abbott, john reilly, mitchell laurance, peter mark richman, michael richardson
