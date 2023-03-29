Main Content

S2 E403/28/23

Taraji P. Henson & John Stamos vs. Quinta Brunson & Craig Robinson

Celebrity guests John Stamos, Taraji P. Henson, Quinta Brunson and Craig Robinson join for musical performances and games, including Perfect Mashup and Slay It, Don't Spray It.

Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
