Tags: that's my jam nbc, that's my jam jimmy fallon, game show, game show jimmy fallon, tonight show game show, musical, comedy, variety, Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande, blake shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, wheel of impossible karaoke, Slay It, don’t spray it
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.