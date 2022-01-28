Kate Hudson takes us back in time to the '40s and turns Ariana Grande’s "7 Rings" into a doo-wop hit in the Musical Genre Challenge.
Available until 03/01/23
Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
Tags: that’s my jam, Jimmy Fallon, nbc, Kate Hudson, oliver hudson, Jordana Brewster, Brent Morin, game show, karaoke, music game show, music challenges, Musical Genre Challenge, 7 Rings, Ariana Grande, Doo-Wop
S1 E52 minTV-PGHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
