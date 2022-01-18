Celebrity guests Anthony Anderson, T-Pain, Ryan Tedder and Bebe Rexha compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances.
Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
S1 E443 minTV-PGFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
