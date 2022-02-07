Main Content

Alessia Cara Sings a Chuck Berry Version of "Bad Romance" by Lady GagaThat’s My Jam

CLIP02/04/22

Alessia Cara performs "Bad Romance" by Lady Gaga over Chuck Berry’s "Johnny B. Goode" in Opposites Attract!

TV-PGReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
