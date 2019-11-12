Telenovela
S1 E7 01/25/16

The Grand Gesture
While Xavi becomes the cast's piano man, Ana realizes she's not ready for the locomotive laser focus of her boss James' love. Zachary Levi guest stars.

Appearing:Eva LongoriaJencarlos CanelaDiana RivaJose BrooksAlex MenesesAmaury NolascoJadyn DouglasIzzy Diaz
Season 1
