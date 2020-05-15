Main Content

Who will be left behind? -- With a tsunami approaching the coast, the residents of Wilmington find themselves under a mandatory evacuation. Among the mass exodus of people leaving for safety, Miles (Carter Jenkins) and his family scramble to make it off the island. Meanwhile, Laura (Lake Bell) travels to North Carolina to find Rich (Jay R. Ferguson), who has been arrested by military police at the mysterious laboratory. As employees hurriedly vacate the building, Rich is locked up in a cell and left to die.

Tags: drama, Sci-Fi, thriller, sea monster, Surface, surface nbc, surface sci-fi, Lake Bell, jay r ferguson, carter jenkins, Leighton Meester, ian anthony dale, eddie hassell, rade serbedzija
