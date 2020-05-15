Also available on the nbc app

Fears are rising -- Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) and Laura (Lake Bell) go to see Lee (Ian Anthony Dale) for answers, and Lee winds up learning more than he would have ever expected. Concerned about the escalating violence she sees in Rich, Laura decides to pack it in and return home to see her son. The townspeople grow increasingly fearful as Miles (Carter Jenkins) behaves more and more like Nim. After being attacked by a bully at school, Miles brutally retaliates, and an angry mob calls for him to be arrested. Leighton Meester also stars.

Appearing: