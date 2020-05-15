Main Content

Surface
S1 E1301/23/06

Episode #113
After it’s revealed to Laura (Lake Bell) that a cadre of top scientists created this new species, she wakes up in a field after being drugged and Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) comes to her rescue. Fearing the end of the world, Laura and Rich are determined to find the mysterious corporation that funded this experiment gone awry, but nothing could prepare them for what they discover in an abandoned laboratory along the way. Meanwhile, Miles (Carter Jenkins) joins Blum and his crew of aquarium workers on a boat excursion to find the egg field containing millions of unhatched creatures. Surprisingly, Miles later agrees to help law enforcement find Nim. Leighton Meester and Ian Anthony Dale also star.

Tags: drama, Sci-Fi, thriller, sea monster, Surface, surface nbc, surface sci-fi, Lake Bell, jay r ferguson, carter jenkins, Leighton Meester, ian anthony dale, eddie hassell, rade serbedzija
