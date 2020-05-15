Surface
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E1201/09/06

Episode #112
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Laura (Lake Bell) and Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) become fugitives and are being pursued by Lee (Ian Anthony Dale) and his legion of secret agents. While hiding out, Laura has a bizarre Internet exchange with a mysterious person who claims to have information about the origin of the creatures. Meanwhile, Miles (Carter Jenkins) and Caitlin go to a bonfire party at the beach and are stunned when two of her friends mysteriously disappear after a late-night swim. The next day the Coast Guard makes a grisly discovery. Leighton Meester also stars

Appearing:
Tags: drama, Sci-Fi, thriller, sea monster, Surface, surface nbc, surface sci-fi, Lake Bell, jay r ferguson, carter jenkins, Leighton Meester, ian anthony dale, eddie hassell, rade serbedzija
S1 E1243 minFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

S1 E1 | 09/19/05
Episode #101 (Pilot)
S1 E2 | 09/26/05
Episode #102
S1 E3 | 10/03/05
Episode #103
S1 E4 | 10/10/05
Episode #104
S1 E5 | 10/17/05
Episode #105
S1 E6 | 10/24/05
Episode #106
S1 E7 | 11/07/05
Episode #107
S1 E8 | 11/14/05
Episode #108
S1 E9 | 11/21/05
Episode #109
S1 E10 | 11/28/05
Episode #110
S1 E11 | 01/02/06
Episode #111
S1 E12 | 01/09/06
Episode #112
S1 E13 | 01/23/06
Episode #113
S1 E14 | 01/30/06
Episode #114
S1 E15 | 02/06/06
Episode #115
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.