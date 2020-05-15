Surface
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E1101/02/06

Episode #111
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) and Laura (Lake Bell) sneak out of the hospital with the creature footage before Lee (Ian Anthony Dale) and his men can get to them. Upon their successful escape Rich and Laura take the exclusive footage tape to a copying service company in an effort to upload it onto the internet and convince a news station to run a piece about the footage. Meanwhile, Miles (Carter Jenkins) is sad and defeated while he watches doctors preparing to perform an autopsy on Nim but that all changes when Nim sneezes and they realize he is still alive.

Appearing:
Tags: drama, Sci-Fi, thriller, sea monster, Surface, surface nbc, surface sci-fi, Lake Bell, jay r ferguson, carter jenkins, Leighton Meester, ian anthony dale, eddie hassell, rade serbedzija
S1 E1144 minFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

S1 E1 | 09/19/05
Episode #101 (Pilot)
S1 E2 | 09/26/05
Episode #102
S1 E3 | 10/03/05
Episode #103
S1 E4 | 10/10/05
Episode #104
S1 E5 | 10/17/05
Episode #105
S1 E6 | 10/24/05
Episode #106
S1 E7 | 11/07/05
Episode #107
S1 E8 | 11/14/05
Episode #108
S1 E9 | 11/21/05
Episode #109
S1 E10 | 11/28/05
Episode #110
S1 E11 | 01/02/06
Episode #111
S1 E12 | 01/09/06
Episode #112
S1 E13 | 01/23/06
Episode #113
S1 E14 | 01/30/06
Episode #114
S1 E15 | 02/06/06
Episode #115
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.