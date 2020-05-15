Also available on the NBC app

Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) and Laura (Lake Bell) sneak out of the hospital with the creature footage before Lee (Ian Anthony Dale) and his men can get to them. Upon their successful escape Rich and Laura take the exclusive footage tape to a copying service company in an effort to upload it onto the internet and convince a news station to run a piece about the footage. Meanwhile, Miles (Carter Jenkins) is sad and defeated while he watches doctors preparing to perform an autopsy on Nim but that all changes when Nim sneezes and they realize he is still alive.

Appearing: