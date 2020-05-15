Also available on the NBC app

When Laura (Lake Bell) and Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) return to the surface from the ocean floor, they realize the boat that took them to this location is nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Miles (Carter Jenkins) is taken to the hospital after suspiciously passing out in class. Elsewhere, Miles' sister Savannah (Leighton Meester) comes to the realization that her brothers sudden admittance to the hospital may have be a result of a bite mark on his body caused by his former pet Nimrod. Eddie Hassell also stars.

