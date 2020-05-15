Surface
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E1011/28/05

Episode #110
Details
Also available on the NBC app

When Laura (Lake Bell) and Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) return to the surface from the ocean floor, they realize the boat that took them to this location is nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Miles (Carter Jenkins) is taken to the hospital after suspiciously passing out in class. Elsewhere, Miles' sister Savannah (Leighton Meester) comes to the realization that her brothers sudden admittance to the hospital may have be a result of a bite mark on his body caused by his former pet Nimrod. Eddie Hassell also stars.

Appearing:
Tags: drama, Sci-Fi, thriller, sea monster, Surface, surface nbc, surface sci-fi, Lake Bell, jay r ferguson, carter jenkins, Leighton Meester, ian anthony dale, eddie hassell, rade serbedzija
S1 E1042 minFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

S1 E1 | 09/19/05
Episode #101 (Pilot)
S1 E2 | 09/26/05
Episode #102
S1 E3 | 10/03/05
Episode #103
S1 E4 | 10/10/05
Episode #104
S1 E5 | 10/17/05
Episode #105
S1 E6 | 10/24/05
Episode #106
S1 E7 | 11/07/05
Episode #107
S1 E8 | 11/14/05
Episode #108
S1 E9 | 11/21/05
Episode #109
S1 E10 | 11/28/05
Episode #110
S1 E11 | 01/02/06
Episode #111
S1 E12 | 01/09/06
Episode #112
S1 E13 | 01/23/06
Episode #113
S1 E14 | 01/30/06
Episode #114
S1 E15 | 02/06/06
Episode #115
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.