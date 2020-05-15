Main Content

Surface
S1 E9 11/21/05

Episode #109
"As Laura (Lake Bell) and Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) race against time in a submersible they realize the ""unidentified species"" are laying thousands of eggs on the ocean floor. Meanwhile, Miles (Carter Jenkins) hears a report of a vicious attack on two electricians working on a marine dock, and suspects that Nimrod may be the culprit. Elsewhere, Phil (Eddie Hassell) stakes out an underwater power cable in hopes of finding Nimrod only to discover Nimrod now has a lot of underwater friends. Ian Anthony Dale and Leighton Meester star. "

Appearing:
