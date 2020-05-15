Surface
S1 E811/14/05

Episode #108
Details
Laura (Lake Bell), Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) and Jackson (Austin Nichols)) race to finish the submersible they are building, and despite several setbacks during a test run, take it out to the spawning site. As Rich and Daughtery begin their descent, they spot the creatures spawning but a system failure causes the submersible to freefall, putting them in jeopardy. Elsewhere, Miles' (Carter Jenkins) parents consider sending him to a boot camp for problem children, but rethink their decision and send him to an aquarium for volunteer work. Ian Anthony Dale and Leighton Meester also star.

Appearing:
Tags: drama, Sci-Fi, thriller, sea monster, Surface, surface nbc, surface sci-fi, Lake Bell, jay r ferguson, carter jenkins, Leighton Meester, ian anthony dale, eddie hassell, rade serbedzija
S1 E842 minFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

S1 E1 | 09/19/05
Episode #101 (Pilot)
S1 E2 | 09/26/05
Episode #102
S1 E3 | 10/03/05
Episode #103
S1 E4 | 10/10/05
Episode #104
S1 E5 | 10/17/05
Episode #105
S1 E6 | 10/24/05
Episode #106
S1 E7 | 11/07/05
Episode #107
S1 E9 | 11/21/05
Episode #109
S1 E10 | 11/28/05
Episode #110
S1 E11 | 01/02/06
Episode #111
S1 E12 | 01/09/06
Episode #112
S1 E13 | 01/23/06
Episode #113
S1 E14 | 01/30/06
Episode #114
S1 E15 | 02/06/06
Episode #115
