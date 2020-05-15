Also available on the NBC app

Laura (Lake Bell), Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) and Jackson (Austin Nichols)) race to finish the submersible they are building, and despite several setbacks during a test run, take it out to the spawning site. As Rich and Daughtery begin their descent, they spot the creatures spawning but a system failure causes the submersible to freefall, putting them in jeopardy. Elsewhere, Miles' (Carter Jenkins) parents consider sending him to a boot camp for problem children, but rethink their decision and send him to an aquarium for volunteer work. Ian Anthony Dale and Leighton Meester also star.

Appearing: