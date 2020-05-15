Also available on the NBC app

"Dr. Lee (Ian Anthony Dale) gives a small account of Cirko's death to his superiors, concluding that it was a necessity in the long run, before revealing a new and budding clue in this investigation. Laura (Lake Bell) and Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) enlist the help of Jackson (Austin Nichols) when her home is mysteriously ransacked by strangers, sending the trio under the radar and up the coast. Meanwhile, Nim's uncontrollable behavior forces Miles (Carter Jenkins) and Phil (Eddie Hassell) to steal a pizza delivery car and lead the police on a chase to the beach where Miles lets Nim go in the ocean. Nim reluctantly swims away and Miles turns back to the shore where his parents and the police are waiting for him. Leighton Meester also stars."

