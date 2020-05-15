PREMIERE
Also available on the NBC app
"Dr. Lee (Ian Anthony Dale) gives a small account of Cirko's death to his superiors, concluding that it was a necessity in the long run, before revealing a new and budding clue in this investigation. Laura (Lake Bell) and Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) enlist the help of Jackson (Austin Nichols) when her home is mysteriously ransacked by strangers, sending the trio under the radar and up the coast. Meanwhile, Nim's uncontrollable behavior forces Miles (Carter Jenkins) and Phil (Eddie Hassell) to steal a pizza delivery car and lead the police on a chase to the beach where Miles lets Nim go in the ocean. Nim reluctantly swims away and Miles turns back to the shore where his parents and the police are waiting for him. Leighton Meester also stars."
Appearing:
Tags: drama, Sci-Fi, thriller, sea monster, Surface, surface nbc, surface sci-fi, Lake Bell, jay r ferguson, carter jenkins, Leighton Meester, ian anthony dale, eddie hassell, rade serbedzija
S1 E742 minFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
- Season 1
Episodes
NEW
S1 E2 | 09/26/05
Episode #102
NEW
S1 E3 | 10/03/05
Episode #103
NEW
S1 E4 | 10/10/05
Episode #104
NEW
S1 E5 | 10/17/05
Episode #105
NEW
S1 E6 | 10/24/05
Episode #106
NEW
S1 E7 | 11/07/05
Episode #107
NEW
S1 E8 | 11/14/05
Episode #108
NEW
S1 E9 | 11/21/05
Episode #109
NEW
S1 E10 | 11/28/05
Episode #110
NEW
S1 E11 | 01/02/06
Episode #111
NEW
S1 E12 | 01/09/06
Episode #112
NEW
S1 E13 | 01/23/06
Episode #113
NEW
S1 E14 | 01/30/06
Episode #114
NEW
S1 E15 | 02/06/06
Episode #115
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.