S1 E510/17/05

Episode #105
Who turned out the lights. Good friends and keepers of "Nimrod," Miles (Carter Jenkins) and Phil (Eddie Hassell), are confronted and questioned by Animal Control officers when a neighbor’s dog is reported missing. Meanwhile, Laura (Lake Bell) and Richard (Jay R. Ferguson) continue to follow the unidentified species via a GPS tracking device from a local pier when suddenly all the power in the city goes out and digital data is destroyed. Elsewhere, Cirko (Rade Sherbedgia) and Lee (Ian Anthony Dale), who have been secretly following Laura, invite her to join their investigation. Leighton Meester also stars

