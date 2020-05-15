Main Content

S1 E4 10/10/05

Episode #104
When Laura (Lake Bell) and Jackson (Austin Nichols) encounter one of the unidentified species at sea, Daughtery fires a GPS tracking device into it in an effort to keep track of it. Meanwhile, Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) is beginning to think he is getting over his brothers death but when he sees photos of sinkholes similar to those in his visions he has a relapse. Elsewhere, Cirko (Rade Sherbedgia) testifies before the Pentagon that this unidentified species is extremely dangerous and Lee (Ian Anthony Dale) tries to talk him out of it. Leighton Meester and Carter Jenkins also star.

