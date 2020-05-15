Surface
S1 E3 10/03/05

Episode #103
Lee (Ian Anthony Dale) and Cirko (Rade Sherbedgia) begin to theorize that the unidentified species are heating up the earth and are causing global warming by digging underneath the ocean’s surface. Meanwhile, Laura (Lake Bell) loses her job because of false accusations of plagiarism and Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) keeps hearing his deceased brother’s voice every time he comes in contact with water. Elsewhere, Miles (Carter Jenkins) continues to keep Nimrod in the playhouse in his backyard until it gets struck by lighting. Leighton Meester also stars.

S1 E1 | 09/19/05
Episode #101 (Pilot)
S1 E2 | 09/26/05
Episode #102
S1 E3 | 10/03/05
Episode #103
S1 E4 | 10/10/05
Episode #104
S1 E5 | 10/17/05
Episode #105
S1 E6 | 10/24/05
Episode #106
S1 E7 | 11/07/05
Episode #107
S1 E8 | 11/14/05
Episode #108
S1 E9 | 11/21/05
Episode #109
S1 E10 | 11/28/05
Episode #110
S1 E11 | 01/02/06
Episode #111
S1 E12 | 01/09/06
Episode #112
S1 E13 | 01/23/06
Episode #113
S1 E14 | 01/30/06
Episode #114
S1 E15 | 02/06/06
Episode #115
