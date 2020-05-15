Also available on the NBC app

Lee (Ian Anthony Dale) and Cirko (Rade Sherbedgia) begin to theorize that the unidentified species are heating up the earth and are causing global warming by digging underneath the ocean’s surface. Meanwhile, Laura (Lake Bell) loses her job because of false accusations of plagiarism and Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) keeps hearing his deceased brother’s voice every time he comes in contact with water. Elsewhere, Miles (Carter Jenkins) continues to keep Nimrod in the playhouse in his backyard until it gets struck by lighting. Leighton Meester also stars.

