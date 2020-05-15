Surface
S1 E209/26/05

Episode #102
Miles (Carter Jenkins) is trying to form a bond with his unidentified species that he decides to name (Nimrod) but Savannah (Leighton Meester) decides to throw a party while their parents are away and the creature escapes and causes widespread panic at the party. Meanwhile, Laura (Lake Bell) and Rich (Jay R. Ferguson) attempt to get onto Sullivan's Island to find out the truth behind the mysterious carcass that was washed ashore but instead they are taken to an evacuation center and questioned. Rade Sherbedegia also stars.

Tags: drama, Sci-Fi, thriller, sea monster, Surface, surface nbc, surface sci-fi, Lake Bell, jay r ferguson, carter jenkins, Leighton Meester, ian anthony dale, eddie hassell, rade serbedzija
S1 E243 minFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Episodes

