During a routine submarine dive, oceanographer Laura Daughtery (Lake Bell) discovers an unknown life form and unearths a government cover-up operation led by scientist Dr. Aleksander Cirko (Rade Sherbedegia) Meanwhile, Louisiana fisherman Richard Beck (Jay R. Ferguson) loses his brother in a suspicious diving accident, and a young boy named Miles (Carter Jenkins) sneaks an unusual aquatic egg into his home. From the South Antarctic Sea and the Gulf of Mexico to San Diego and Monterey, there's something lurking in the water. Leighton Meester also stars.

