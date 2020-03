Also available on the NBC app

Amy amps up the store's Halloween spirit to impress the new district manager - even setting up a haunted house that terrifies Glenn. Jonah collects the last of the union cards, and Cheyenne and Mateo wonder if any Cloud 9 employees are capable of murder.

Appearing: America Ferrera Ben Feldman Mark McKinney Lauren Ash Colton Dunn Nichole Bloom Nico Santos