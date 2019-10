Also available on the NBC app

When Amy tells Glenn she wants to be a manager, he tasks himself with teaching her everything he knows; meanwhile, Jonah helps Dina investigate new career paths, and Mateo and Cheyenne decide to go into business together.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: America Ferrera Ben Feldman Mark McKinney Lauren Ash Colton Dunn Nichole Bloom Nico Santos