When Amy has to bring her baby to the store, she grows frustrated with people's criticisms of her parenting and Glenn enlists Jerusha to help. Garrett helps Dina plan her first date with her boyfriend; Sandra and Cheyenne hatch a conspiracy theory.

Appearing: America Ferrera Ben Feldman Mark McKinney Lauren Ash Colton Dunn Nichole Bloom Nico Santos