Jonah and Sandra represent the Cloud 9 employees at union contract negotiations with corporate. Amy, Dina and Cheyenne distract themselves by looking for the perfect Christmas tree. Mateo, Garrett and Glenn compete to see who can sell an unsellable item.

Appearing: America Ferrera Ben Feldman Mark McKinney Lauren Ash Colton Dunn Nichole Bloom Nico Santos