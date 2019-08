Also available on the NBC app

Despite Dina's protests, Amy lets Glenn's pastor host an Earth Day booth at the store, but things quickly unravel when Glenn won't recognize Amy's authority. Jonah spearheads Cloud 9's green initiative, but is met with apathy from his co-workers.

Appearing: America Ferrera Ben Feldman Mark McKinney Lauren Ash Colton Dunn Nichole Bloom Nico Santos