Also available on the NBC app

In Cloud 9 Store #1217 on Ozark Highlands Road in St. Louis, Missouri's Tips to Help You Be a Better Customer, Manager Glenn Sturgis and Assistant Manager Dina Fox teach us the "dos and don'ts" of checkout lines.

Appearing: America Ferrera Ben Feldman Mark McKinney Lauren Ash Colton Dunn Nichole Bloom Nico Santos