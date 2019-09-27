PREMIERE
Also available on the NBC app
Amy tries to help her employees cope with Mateo's ICE detention - and with the introduction of a new robot co-worker that makes them fear they could be replaced.
Appearing:America FerreraBen FeldmanMark McKinneyLauren AshColton DunnNichole BloomNico Santos
Tags: superstore, season 5 episode 1, america ferrera, ben feldman, mark mckinney, lauren ash, colton dunn, nichole bloom, nico santos, cloud 9, amy, jonah, mateo, cheyenne, kaliko kauahi, season premiere, mateo detained by ice
S5 E122 minTV-14Full EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Most Recent
- Most Recent
- Highlight
- Sneak Peek
- Web Exclusive
Clips (99)
The Robot Is Making Enemies
CLIP 09/26/19
Respect the Working Mom!
CLIP 09/20/19
Tell 'Em How You Really Feel
CLIP 09/09/19
First Look: Superstore Season 5
CLIP 09/06/19
Chateo: Partners in Crime - The Best of Cheyenne and Mateo
CLIP 08/08/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: What's Next for Dina and Garrett?
CLIP 07/19/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: Cheyenne's Big Party
CLIP 07/19/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: Nico Santos on Mateo's Deportation
CLIP 07/19/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: What's Next for Amy and Jonah?
CLIP 07/19/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: Fan Questions
CLIP 07/19/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: Superstore Season 4 Recap
CLIP 07/19/19
Every Customer Interstitial
CLIP 07/18/19
Jonah's Soul-Crushing Speech
CLIP 05/20/19
Sandra Sticks It to Amy
CLIP 05/16/19
Amy Shows an Anti-Union Video
CLIP 05/16/19
Sandra Finally Gets Some Respect
CLIP 05/13/19
Marcus Is Homeless
CLIP 05/13/19
The Robots Are Taking Over
CLIP 05/09/19
Dina Knows What Garrett Did
CLIP 05/09/19
Glenn's Freak Out in Amy's Office
CLIP 05/06/19
Cloud 9 Goes Green!
CLIP 05/02/19
Things Get Weird in the Break Room
CLIP 04/22/19
Garrett Is a Terrible Scene Partner
CLIP 04/18/19
Amy Learns How Much She's Making
CLIP 04/15/19
Glenn Forgets He's Not the Manager
CLIP 04/11/19
Amy Interviews for Manager
CLIP 04/08/19
Glenn Accidentally Commits Fraud
CLIP 04/04/19
Cheyenne Gives Marcus a Tattoo
CLIP 04/01/19
The Birds' Great Escape
CLIP 03/28/19
How Would You Describe Jonah?
CLIP 03/26/19
Marcus Has Questionable Shower Habits
CLIP 03/25/19
The Store Abuses the Intercom
CLIP 03/21/19
The Store Gets Some Motivation
CLIP 03/18/19
Glenn Falls Out of the Competition
CLIP 03/14/19
The St. Louis Society Against Duterte
CLIP 03/10/19
We Wear It Proud (Extended Version)
CLIP 03/08/19
Amy and Cheyenne Have Some New Ideas
CLIP 03/07/19
Cloud 9's Tips to Help You Be a Better Customer: The Checkout Line
CLIP 03/07/19
Cloud 9's Tips to Help You Be a Better Customer: Customer Service
CLIP 03/07/19
Season 4 Deleted Scenes
CLIP 03/05/19
Superstore Supership Supercut
CLIP 02/14/19
The Truth Comes Out in the Break Room
CLIP 01/09/19
Glenn Tests Amy’s Manager Mettle
CLIP 12/16/18
Amy Wants to Be a Manager
CLIP 12/13/18
Jonah and Amy Know How to Party
CLIP 12/09/18
Glenn's Christmas Gift to Mateo
CLIP 12/06/18
Amy and Jonah Reveal They’re Dating
CLIP 11/18/18
Jonah Tells His Parents His Secret
CLIP 11/15/18
Amy Goes Off on Glenn
CLIP 11/11/18
Jonah and Garrett Interview Idiots
CLIP 11/08/18
Amy’s Awful Hospital Room
CLIP 11/04/18
Amy and Dina Deliver Their Babies
CLIP 11/01/18
Halloween Costume Stereotypes
CLIP 10/28/18
Cloud 9 Costume Contest
CLIP 10/25/18
Deleted Scene: Holster Your Wiener
CLIP 10/23/18
Glenn’s Toxic Workplace Meeting
CLIP 10/18/18
A Stripper Grinds on Amy
CLIP 10/14/18
Amy’s Out-of-Control Baby Shower
CLIP 10/11/18
Superstore Jamy Rom-Com Trailer
CLIP 10/05/18
Let’s Talk About Amy and Jonah’s Sex Tape
CLIP 10/04/18
Glenn, the Mysterious Trucker
CLIP 10/04/18
Superstore Season 3 Gag Reel (Dance Version)
CLIP 10/02/18
Attention, Cloud 9 Shoppers
CLIP 07/05/18
Glennisms
CLIP 06/28/18
Caught on Camera
CLIP 05/03/18
Fear on Film
CLIP 04/30/18
And Baby Makes Four?
CLIP 04/26/18
Maybe You Guys Are Having a White Baby
CLIP 04/23/18
Mateo and Jonah Play Good Cop, Bad Cop
CLIP 04/19/18
Pair for the Course
CLIP 04/12/18
Boy Troubles for Amy
CLIP 04/09/18
I Think It's Foreplay
CLIP 04/05/18
Are You Guys Seriously Weirded Out by a Female Boss?
CLIP 03/29/18
Manager a Manager
CLIP 03/26/18
Goodbye, Jeff
CLIP 03/22/18
Moving On and Moving In
CLIP 03/19/18
News to Jonah
CLIP 03/15/18
Mateo Comes Clean
CLIP 03/08/18
Island of Discontinued Toys
CLIP 03/05/18
No More Playing Nice
CLIP 03/01/18
Customer Service Emails with Dina
CLIP 02/28/18
Tips to Help You Be a Better Customer
CLIP 02/22/18
Amy's Dirty Laundry
CLIP 02/01/18
Real or Not Real?
CLIP 01/29/18
Breakroom Breaking Point
CLIP 01/25/18
We Might Just Crap This Bed Yet
CLIP 01/22/18
Blame It on Bo
CLIP 01/18/18
Dina's Selfless Sacrifice
CLIP 01/11/18
Wait for It...
CLIP 01/08/18
Yes, This Is Martin Nestle
CLIP 01/04/18
Caught in the Basket
CLIP 12/05/17
Sandra's Christmas Miracle
CLIP 12/05/17
And Kelly Makes Three
CLIP 11/06/17
Who Gave You the Right to Play God?
CLIP 11/02/17
Amy's Halloween Scare
CLIP 10/26/17
Don't Be a Dina, Be a Jonah
CLIP 10/19/17
TEST - Spredfast - Tags
CLIP 10/19/17
Who Dumped Whom?
CLIP 10/16/17
Amy, Are You Stupid?
CLIP 10/12/17
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.