Carol Stuns All with Her New Vibe

CLIP10/17/19
During Amy's (America Ferrera) morning announcements, Carol (Irene White) surprises everyone with her new-age vibe.

Appearing:America FerreraBen FeldmanMark McKinneyLauren AshColton DunnNichole BloomNico Santos
Clips

Live with Lauren Ash: Nico Santos - Superstore
CLIP 05/21/20
Live with Lauren Ash: Nichole Bloom - Superstore
CLIP 05/14/20
Stephanie Beatriz and Lauren Ash Share Some Mom Appreciation
CLIP 05/10/20
Momming Ain't Easy - Superstore
CLIP 05/10/20
Live with Lauren Ash: Ben Feldman - Superstore
CLIP 05/07/20
Season 5 Bloopers - Superstore
CLIP 05/04/20
Jonah Stuns Amy with a Surprise Decision - Superstore
CLIP 04/26/20
Lauren Ash and Stephanie Beatriz Reminisce About Their Shows
CLIP 04/24/20
Lauren Ash and Stephanie Beatriz's Dogs Get in on the Video Chatting Fun
CLIP 04/23/20
Bo and Cheyenne's Ridiculous Birthday Party Video - Superstore
CLIP 04/23/20
The Cast's Virtual Morning Meeting - Superstore
CLIP 04/23/20
Dina and Brian Break Up the Customer Safari Game - Superstore
CLIP 04/05/20
Amy Unravels Jonah's Family - Superstore
CLIP 04/02/20
Everyone Is Scared of Carol - Superstore
CLIP 03/29/20
Sandra Apologizes to Carol!? - Superstore
CLIP 03/26/20
Season 1 Bloopers - Superstore (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 03/24/20
Jonah's Awkward High Five Voice - Superstore
CLIP 03/22/20
Amy Brings Her Baby to Work - Superstore
CLIP 03/19/20
Sandra's Not the Only One Who Needs to Shut Up - Superstore
CLIP 03/03/20
Jonah Doesn't Believe a T-Shirt - Superstore
CLIP 03/01/20
Season 2 Bloopers - Superstore (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 02/28/20
Sandra Calls Out Jonah for Flirting - Superstore
CLIP 02/27/20
Dina Wings It with a Vet - Superstore
CLIP 02/23/20
Cheyenne and Mateo Are Freaking Out - Superstore
CLIP 02/20/20
Amy Misses an Important Opportunity - Superstore
CLIP 02/17/20
Dina Catches Feelings for a Thief? - Superstore
CLIP 02/13/20
Dina Discovers Carol's Nefarious Plan - Superstore
CLIP 02/02/20
Sandra and Jerry's Love Story - Superstore (Mashup)
CLIP 01/30/20
Chaos at Sandra's Wedding - Superstore
CLIP 01/30/20
Ben Feldman and Colton Dunn Test Their Friendship - Superstore (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 01/24/20
Jonah and Garrett: Friends Forever - Superstore (Mashup)
CLIP 01/24/20
Would Mateo Make a Great Assistant? - Superstore (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/23/20
Amy Bribes Marcus - Superstore (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/23/20
Myrtle Needs Money to Get to Heaven - Superstore (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/19/20
Remembering Linda Porter (Myrtle) - Superstore (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 01/16/20
Sandra Tells Dina's Dad She's Dead - Superstore (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 01/16/20
Men Are Under Attack... by Shirts?
CLIP 01/12/20
Cloud 9's New Owner Is...
CLIP 01/09/20
Carol's Guided Meditation
CLIP 01/07/20
Amy Is Shook by This Call from Corporate
CLIP 12/15/19
Amy Chops Down a Christmas Tree
CLIP 12/12/19
Season 3 Bloopers
CLIP 12/10/19
Dina Gets Hit by a Car
CLIP 11/24/19
Amy Ships Mateo and Her Brother
CLIP 11/21/19
Charity Wars! Amy Squares Off with the Samaritans
CLIP 11/17/19
Sandra Asks Glenn to Officiate Her Wedding
CLIP 11/14/19
Bo Refuses to Play Along
CLIP 11/10/19
Fight in the Breakroom!
CLIP 11/07/19
Season 4 Bloopers
CLIP 11/05/19
Most Awkward Costume Contest Ever
CLIP 11/03/19
Marcus Went Hard This Halloween
CLIP 10/31/19
Mateo Finds a Job (Wink, Wink)
CLIP 10/27/19
Jonah Does Something Amazing for Amy
CLIP 10/24/19
The Cast Translates Teen Slang
CLIP 10/23/19
Jonah's Plan to Help Mateo Backfires
CLIP 10/20/19
Ben Feldman Offends the Peacock with His Meal Choice
CLIP 10/20/19
The Peacock Likes to Be on Set When Superstore Films
CLIP 10/20/19
Superstore Tackles Immigration
CLIP 10/15/19
Garrett Is Insane for Dating Her
CLIP 10/13/19
Marcus Wants to Bro Down With Jonah
CLIP 10/10/19
Jonah's Secret Engagement Party for Sandra
CLIP 10/06/19
Ben Feldman Enjoys Lunch with the Peacock
CLIP 10/03/19
Amy Wants Everyone to Lie to Mateo's Lawyer
CLIP 10/03/19
Cheyenne Visits Mateo in the Detention Center
CLIP 09/29/19
The Robot Is Making Enemies
CLIP 09/26/19
Respect the Working Mom!
CLIP 09/20/19
Tell 'Em How You Really Feel
CLIP 09/09/19
First Look: Superstore Season 5
CLIP 09/06/19
Chateo: Partners in Crime - The Best of Cheyenne and Mateo
CLIP 08/08/19
Comic-Con 2019: Cheyenne's Birthday
CLIP 07/19/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: Amy and Jonah
CLIP 07/19/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: Fan Q&A
CLIP 07/19/19
Comic-Con 2019: Dina and Garrett
CLIP 07/19/19
Comic-Con 2019: Season 4 Recap
CLIP 07/19/19
Comic-Con 2019: Nico Talks Mateo
CLIP 07/19/19
Every Customer Interstitial
CLIP 07/18/19
Jonah's Soul-Crushing Speech
CLIP 05/20/19
Amy Shows an Anti-Union Video
CLIP 05/16/19
Sandra Sticks It to Amy
CLIP 05/16/19
Sandra Finally Gets Some Respect
CLIP 05/13/19
Marcus Is Homeless
CLIP 05/13/19
Dina Knows What Garrett Did
CLIP 05/09/19
The Robots Are Taking Over
CLIP 05/09/19
Glenn's Freak Out in Amy's Office
CLIP 05/06/19
Cloud 9 Goes Green!
CLIP 05/02/19
Things Get Weird in the Break Room
CLIP 04/22/19
Garrett Is a Terrible Scene Partner
CLIP 04/18/19
Amy Learns How Much She's Making
CLIP 04/15/19
Glenn Forgets He's Not the Manager
CLIP 04/11/19
Amy Interviews for Manager
CLIP 04/08/19
Glenn Accidentally Commits Fraud
CLIP 04/04/19
Cheyenne Gives Marcus a Tattoo
CLIP 04/01/19
The Birds' Great Escape
CLIP 03/28/19
Jonah Is Like...
CLIP 03/26/19
Marcus' Questionable Hygiene
CLIP 03/25/19
The Store Abuses the Intercom
CLIP 03/21/19
The Store Gets Some Motivation
CLIP 03/18/19
Glenn Falls Out of the Competition
CLIP 03/14/19
St. Louis Society Against Duterte
CLIP 03/10/19
Episodes

S5 E21 | 04/23/20
California Part 1
S5 E20 | 04/02/20
Customer Safari
S5 E19 | 03/26/20
Carol's Back
S5 E18 | 03/19/20
Playdate
S5 E17 | 02/27/20
Zephra Cares
