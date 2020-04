Also available on the NBC app

After Mateo and Cheyenne disagree on the best way to celebrate her 21st birthday, Cheyenne enlists Bo's help. To Garrett's chagrin, Glenn plays matchmaker to help Jerry and Sandra complete their family. Dina tries to help Amy keep a big secret from Jonah.

Appearing: America Ferrera Ben Feldman Mark McKinney Lauren Ash Colton Dunn Nichole Bloom Nico Santos