Superstore
Amy and Jonah Reveal They’re Dating

CLIP11/18/18
Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) tell the team they are dating and expect a different response.

Appearing:America FerreraBen FeldmanMark McKinneyLauren AshColton DunnNichole SakuraNico Santos
Tags: superstore season 4, season 4 episode 7, cloud 9, Mark McKinney, ben feldman, America Ferrera, colton dunn, nichole bloom, lauren ash, glenn, Amy, jonah, new initiative, superstore amy, superstore dina, jamy, jonah and amy together, jonah and amy superstore
S4 E71 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
