Garrett (Kal Penn) and Griselda (Diana-Maria Riva) think Hakim (Samba Schutte) is up to something nefarious. What they discover is he's being taken advantage of by a scammer (John Michael Higgins).

Appearing: Kal Penn Moses Storm Diana Riva Poppy Liu Joel Booster

S1 E2 1 min Highlight Comedy Primetime

2019