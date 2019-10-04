Sunnyside
WATCH EPISODES

Taking Advantage of Gullible Immigrants

CLIP10/03/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Garrett (Kal Penn) and Griselda (Diana-Maria Riva) think Hakim (Samba Schutte) is up to something nefarious. What they discover is he's being taken advantage of by a scammer (John Michael Higgins).

Appearing:Kal PennMoses StormDiana RivaPoppy LiuJoel Booster
Tags: sunnyside, nbc sunnyside, watch sunnyside premiere, 102, ethiopian executioner, sunnyside, kal penn, joel kim booster, kiran deol, poppy liu, diana-maria riva, samba schutte, moses storm, Mike Schur, NBC comedy, us citizen, Green Card, how to become a us citizen
S1 E21 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
2019
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Season 1 Bloopers
CLIP 12/13/19
Weird Moments in American History: The Great Molasses Flood
CLIP 12/12/19
Garrett Inspires Everyone to Stay in America
CLIP 12/06/19
Garrett Goes to Staten Island to Win Over Votes
CLIP 11/29/19
Weird Moments in American History: A Very Cheesy Gift
CLIP 11/28/19
Brady Explains DACA to His Frat Brothers
CLIP 11/22/19
Garrett and Mallory's Thanksgiving Day Gesture
CLIP 11/15/19
How to Get Free Food from an Open House
CLIP 11/08/19
Halloween Party Themes from the Twins
CLIP 11/01/19
Brady Is No Brian Flanagan from Cocktail
CLIP 10/25/19
Garrett Presents a Fake Business
CLIP 10/17/19
The Bodega May Hold a Clue
CLIP 10/14/19
The Gang Plans a Jailbreak
CLIP 10/10/19
Hakim Tricks the Trickster
CLIP 10/07/19
Taking Advantage of Gullible Immigrants
CLIP 10/03/19
He's Finally Doing It for the Right Reasons
CLIP 09/30/19
Becoming a U.S. Citizen Is Complicated!
CLIP 09/26/19
Weird Moments in American History: Acoustic Kitty
CLIP 09/14/19
Sunnyside Loves America
CLIP 09/12/19
First Look: Sunnyside
CLIP 09/08/19
Sunnyside - Official Trailer
CLIP 09/06/19
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

S1 E11 | 12/05/19
Multicultural Tube of Meat
S1 E10 | 11/28/19
I Don’t Know Her
S1 E9 | 11/21/19
Sigma Triangle Squiggly Thing
S1 E8 | 11/14/19
Too Many Lumpies
S1 E7 | 11/07/19
Pants Full of Sandwiches
S1 E6 | 10/31/19
Skirt-Skirt!
S1 E5 | 10/24/19
Schnorf Town
S1 E4 | 10/17/19
Mondale
S1 E3 | 10/10/19
Dr. Potato
S1 E2 | 10/03/19
The Ethiopian Executioner
S1 E1 | 09/26/19
Pilot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.