Sunnyside
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E1112/05/19

Multicultural Tube of Meat
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Garrett goes on a listening tour and contemplates another run for office. The gang welcomes back an old friend who makes an unexpected decision.

Available until 09/21/20
Appearing:
Tags: sunnyside, nbc sunnyside, season 1 episode 11, kal penn, garrett modi, joel kim booster, kiran deol, poppy liu, diana maria riva, samba schutte, moses storm, Mike Schur, jun ho, mei lin, mallory modi, griselda, hakim, Brady, season finale
S1 E1122 minTV-PGFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
2019
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (11)

NEW
S1 E11 | 12/05/19
Multicultural Tube of Meat
S1 E10 | 11/28/19
I Don’t Know Her
S1 E9 | 11/21/19
Sigma Triangle Squiggly Thing
S1 E8 | 11/14/19
Too Many Lumpies
S1 E7 | 11/07/19
Pants Full of Sandwiches
S1 E6 | 10/31/19
Skirt-Skirt!
S1 E5 | 10/24/19
Schnorf Town
S1 E4 | 10/17/19
Mondale
S1 E3 | 10/10/19
Dr. Potato
S1 E2 | 10/03/19
The Ethiopian Executioner
S1 E1 | 09/26/19
Pilot
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (18)

Garrett Goes to Staten Island to Win Over Votes
CLIP 11/29/19
Weird Moments in American History: A Very Cheesy Gift
CLIP 11/28/19
Brady Explains DACA to His Frat Brothers
CLIP 11/22/19
Garrett and Mallory's Thanksgiving Day Gesture
CLIP 11/15/19
How to Get Free Food from an Open House
CLIP 11/08/19
Halloween Party Themes from the Twins
CLIP 11/01/19
Brady Is No Brian Flanagan from Cocktail
CLIP 10/25/19
Garrett Presents a Fake Business
CLIP 10/17/19
The Bodega May Hold a Clue
CLIP 10/14/19
The Gang Plans a Jailbreak
CLIP 10/10/19
Hakim Tricks the Trickster
CLIP 10/07/19
Taking Advantage of Gullible Immigrants
CLIP 10/03/19
He's Finally Doing It for the Right Reasons
CLIP 09/30/19
Becoming a U.S. Citizen Is Complicated!
CLIP 09/26/19
Weird Moments in American History: Acoustic Kitty
CLIP 09/14/19
Sunnyside Loves America
CLIP 09/12/19
First Look: Sunnyside
CLIP 09/08/19
Sunnyside - Official Trailer
CLIP 09/06/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.