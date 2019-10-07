Hakim Tricks the Trickster

Also available on the NBC app

Hakim (Samba Schutte) gets his revenge on the fake immigration lawyer (John Michael Higgins) that scammed him out of thousands of dollars.

Appearing: Kal Penn Kiran Deal Moses Storm Diana Riva Samba Schutte Poppy Liu Joel Booster Tudor Petrut

S1 E2 3 min Highlight Comedy Primetime

2019