State of Affairs
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E1202/09/15

Here and Now
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Charlie quits the CIA to keep her promise to Payton, while Victor Gantry threatens to disclose a secret that could bring the president to her knees.

Appearing:Katherine HeiglAlfre WoodardAdam KaufmanSheila VandCliff ChamberlainTommy SavasDavid HarbourChris McKenna
Tags: State of Affairs, nbc state of affairs, katherine heigl charleston charlie tucker, alfre woodard president constance payton, watch state of affairs full episode, state of affairs here and now, nestor carbonell, chris l mckenna, james remar, courtney b vance
S1 E1242 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

S1 E1 | 11/17/14
Series Premiere
S1 E2 | 11/24/14
Secrets and Lies
S1 E3 | 12/01/14
Half the Sky
S1 E4 | 12/08/14
Bang, Bang
S1 E5 | 12/15/14
Ar Rissalah
S1 E6 | 12/22/14
Masquerade
S1 E7 | 01/05/15
Bellerophon
S1 E8 | 01/12/15
Ghosts
S1 E9 | 01/19/15
Cry Havoc
S1 E10 | 01/26/15
The War at Home
S1 E11 | 02/02/15
The Faithful
S1 E12 | 02/09/15
Here and Now
S1 E13 | 02/16/15
Deadcheck
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.