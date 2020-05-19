Songland songwriter Victoria Banks sings the original song "That's a Country Song."
Available until 05/19/21
Appearing:
Tags: songland, songland nbc, songwriting show, watch songland, season 2, songland season 2, ester dean, Ryan tedder, shane mcanally, Florida Georgia Line, florida georgia line songland, victoria banks, victoria banks songland, that's a country song
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.