The Jonas Brothers Find a Hit

The Jonas Brothers come to Songland looking for a hit, and find the song they want to share with the world with "Greenlight." Stream episodes of Songland anytime on NBC.com and the NBC App.
Available until 09/24/19
Appearing:
Tags: nbc songland, watch songland video, songland, jonas brothers, the jonas brothers, jonas brothers songland, jonas brothers greenlight, greenlight, able heart, able heart songwriter, joe jonas, nick jonas, kevin jonas, ryan tedder, ester dean, shane mcanally
S1 E41 minCurrent PreviewReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.