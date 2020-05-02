Watch Lady A's Songland selection, "Champagne Night," go from first pitch to music video.
Available until 04/14/21
Appearing:
Tags: songland, songland nbc, songwriting show, watch songland, season 2, songland season 2, ester dean, Ryan tedder, shane mcanally, lady a, lady a songland, Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, champagne night, cutdown, Journey, lady antebellum
S2 E413 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.