The cast of "Bombshell" is back in New York City, but they've still got a long way to go before they step foot on a Broadway stage. While the creative team tries to smooth out the kinks, Karen and Ivy continue their heated rivalry.

Appearing: Katharine McPhee Megan Hilty Jack Davenport Debra Messing Christian Borle Jeremy Jordan Jennifer Hudson Andy Mientus Ana Vargas Angelica Houston

S2 E1 44 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Daytime

