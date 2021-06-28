Lil Rel Howery roots for Team USA! With $10,000 on the line, contestants prepare for the tiniest Olympic showdown in this round of French Roll.
Appearing:Lil Rel Howery
S1 E33 minTV-PGHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
